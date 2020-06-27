Cancom (ETR:COK) PT Set at €60.00 by Berenberg Bank

Cancom (ETR:COK) has been given a €60.00 ($67.42) price target by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.00 ($65.17) price objective on Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cancom in a report on Friday, June 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($67.42) price target on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($73.03) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €61.00 ($68.54) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €59.83 ($67.23).

Shares of ETR COK opened at €47.98 ($53.91) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €52.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €49.04. Cancom has a fifty-two week low of €31.20 ($35.06) and a fifty-two week high of €59.05 ($66.35). The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.64, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.56.

CANCOM SE provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

