Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Coverage Initiated at Scotiabank

Equities research analysts at Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 90.76% from the stock’s current price.

CPXGF has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Cineplex from $34.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. National Bank Financial downgraded Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TD Securities raised Cineplex to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cineplex in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Cineplex from $34.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cineplex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

Shares of CPXGF stock opened at $7.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.80. Cineplex has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $26.19.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

Analyst Recommendations for Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF)

