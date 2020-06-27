Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $23.09

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.09 and traded as low as $21.05. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at $21.10, with a volume of 1,100 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.41. The stock has a market cap of $542.01 million and a P/E ratio of -6.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.09.

About Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

