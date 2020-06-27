Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $23.09

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.09 and traded as low as $21.05. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at $21.10, with a volume of 1,100 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.41. The stock has a market cap of $542.01 million and a P/E ratio of -6.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.09.

About Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cineplex Coverage Initiated at Scotiabank
Cineplex Coverage Initiated at Scotiabank
Guardian Capital Group Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $23.09
Guardian Capital Group Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $23.09
Voxeljet Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.47
Voxeljet Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.47
Aoxing Pharmaceutical Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.01
Aoxing Pharmaceutical Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.01
$18.75 Million in Sales Expected for MTBC, Inc This Quarter
$18.75 Million in Sales Expected for MTBC, Inc This Quarter
Gamehost Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.65
Gamehost Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.65


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report