Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.47

Voxeljet AG (NYSE:VJET)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.47 and traded as low as $1.44. Voxeljet shares last traded at $1.51, with a volume of 38,400 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Voxeljet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Voxeljet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $27.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.47.

Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter. Voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 35.90% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Voxeljet AG will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Voxeljet stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Voxeljet AG (NYSE:VJET) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,604 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned 0.08% of Voxeljet as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Voxeljet Company Profile (NYSE:VJET)

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, produces, and sells 3D printers. This segment also offers consumables, including particulate materials and proprietary chemical binding agents, maintenance contracts, and spare parts.

