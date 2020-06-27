Aoxing Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:AOXG) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.01

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2020

Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company Inc (OTCMKTS:AOXG)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Aoxing Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 2,000 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.

About Aoxing Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:AOXG)

Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company, Inc a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in research and development, manufacture, and distribution of narcotic, pain-management, and addiction treatment pharmaceutical products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company's principal products include Zhongtong'an, a capsule of herbal extraction for the indication of oral and dental pain; and Yiqi Qiangshen Granule, an OTC herbal extraction for tonifying qi and empowering body, and promoting blood circulation to remove meridian obstruction, as well as Tilidine hydrochloride, an orally-absorbed synthetic narcotic analgesic tablet used in 50mg or 100mg dosage for relief of acute, moderate to severe pain, and chronic cancer-related pain.

