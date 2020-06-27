$18.75 Million in Sales Expected for MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) will post $18.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for MTBC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.02 million. MTBC posted sales of $16.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that MTBC will report full year sales of $100.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $95.17 million to $107.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $117.18 million, with estimates ranging from $101.09 million to $135.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MTBC.
MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 million. MTBC had a negative return on equity of 10.63% and a negative net margin of 6.41%.
In related news, Director John N. Daly sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $62,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,683 shares in the company, valued at $680,420.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bill Korn sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $57,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,917.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,753 shares of company stock worth $543,377 over the last quarter. 46.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in MTBC during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MTBC by 551.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 96,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 81,569 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in MTBC during the first quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in MTBC during the first quarter worth approximately $807,000. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of MTBC opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.26. MTBC has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.13 million, a P/E ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average of $5.70.
About MTBC
MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.
