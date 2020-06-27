$18.75 Million in Sales Expected for MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) will post $18.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for MTBC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.02 million. MTBC posted sales of $16.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MTBC will report full year sales of $100.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $95.17 million to $107.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $117.18 million, with estimates ranging from $101.09 million to $135.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MTBC.

Get MTBC alerts:

MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 million. MTBC had a negative return on equity of 10.63% and a negative net margin of 6.41%.

Several analysts recently commented on MTBC shares. ValuEngine raised MTBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of MTBC in a report on Thursday, May 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of MTBC in a report on Thursday, June 18th. HC Wainwright raised MTBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of MTBC in a report on Friday, May 15th. We reiterate our Buy rating on MTBC following Q1 results that beat expectations acrossrevenue, EBITDA and EPS. Q1 was the first quarter in which the CareCloud acquisitioncontributed, and registered a small top-line beat relative to our expectations. Owingto COVID and the precipitous decline in physician visits entering Q2, MTBC expectsQ2 to be down sequentially, with negative EBITDA and EPS. This is not a surprise asfully 60% of MTBC revenue is dependent on physician volumes and charges. Still, MTBCreiterated its full-year view of $100M to $102M in revenue and $12-$13M EBITDA asit has multiple paths to get there, namely its growing Force partner program, and verylikely an acquisition of a tuck-in nature. Depending on the size of the deal, we thinkMTBC could exceed guidance, but for now we have not built any acquired growth in ourmodel and remain slightly below management’s outlook. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

In related news, Director John N. Daly sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $62,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,683 shares in the company, valued at $680,420.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bill Korn sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $57,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,917.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,753 shares of company stock worth $543,377 over the last quarter. 46.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in MTBC during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MTBC by 551.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 96,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 81,569 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in MTBC during the first quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in MTBC during the first quarter worth approximately $807,000. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTBC opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.26. MTBC has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.13 million, a P/E ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average of $5.70.

About MTBC

MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MTBC (MTBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MTBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.