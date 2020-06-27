Gamehost (TSE:GH) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.65

Gamehost Inc (TSE:GH) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.65 and traded as low as $6.13. Gamehost shares last traded at $6.18, with a volume of 5,248 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $120.98 million and a PE ratio of 10.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.65.

Gamehost (TSE:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$13.90 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Gamehost Inc will post 0.7300001 EPS for the current year.

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. The company operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. Its gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games and government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services; and hotel activities comprise the operation of full and limited service hotels, and the provision of banquet and convention services.

