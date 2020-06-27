Calmare Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTTC) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.11

Calmare Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:CTTC)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.11 and traded as low as $0.06. Calmare Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 650 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11.

Calmare Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTTC)

Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products and technologies for chronic neuropathic pain and wound care affliction patients in the United States. Its flagship medical device is Calmare Pain Therapy Device, a non-invasive and non-addictive modality for the treatment of chronic and neuropathic pain.

