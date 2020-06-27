Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.17

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.17 and traded as low as $5.76. Willamette Valley Vineyards shares last traded at $5.91, with a volume of 8,000 shares traded.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $29.24 million, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.90.
Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 million for the quarter.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile (NASDAQ:WVVI)
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Methode Champenoise Brut, Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards and Elton labels; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.
Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA
Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.