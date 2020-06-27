iCo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ICOTF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.04

iCo Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:ICOTF)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.03. iCo Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 12,000 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $5.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04.

iCo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ICOTF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

iCo Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of drug candidates to treat sight and life threatening diseases. Its in-licensed product candidates include iCo-008, a human monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat sight threatening ocular allergies and various systemic disease indications; and Oral AmpB Delivery System that is in pre-clinical stage used for the treatment of systemic fungal infections.

