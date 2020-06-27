Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (NYSE:EVT) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $21.53

Shares of Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (NYSE:EVT) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.53 and traded as low as $18.96. Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund shares last traded at $19.19, with a volume of 171,400 shares.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.53.

Get Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund in the first quarter worth $76,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund by 35.8% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund in the fourth quarter worth $36,671,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund in the fourth quarter worth $204,000.

Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund Company Profile (NYSE:EVT)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.