LMP Corporate Loan Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:TLI) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.88

LMP Corporate Loan Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:TLI)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.88 and traded as low as $8.50. LMP Corporate Loan Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund shares last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 11,300 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average of $8.88.

Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management. The fund invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

