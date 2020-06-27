Steadfast Group (ASX:SDF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.27

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2020

Steadfast Group Ltd (ASX:SDF) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.27 and traded as low as $2.85. Steadfast Group shares last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 2,966,425 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$3.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -264.55.

About Steadfast Group (ASX:SDF)

Steadfast Group Limited provides general insurance brokerage services Australasia, Asia, and Europe. It also provides insurance underwriting services; and other complementary businesses, including technology, back office, work health consultancy, reinsurance, wholesale insurance and analytics, life insurance, and specialized legal practice.

