Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.83

Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.83 and traded as low as $4.23. Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund shares last traded at $4.38, with a volume of 250,800 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000.

About Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV)

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

