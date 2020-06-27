Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.83

Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.83 and traded as low as $4.23. Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund shares last traded at $4.38, with a volume of 250,800 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.83.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th.
About Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV)
AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
