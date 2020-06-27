Biome Technologies (LON:BIOM) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $220.95

Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $220.95 and traded as low as $180.00. Biome Technologies shares last traded at $200.00, with a volume of 2,300 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 190.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 220.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.22.

Get Biome Technologies alerts:

Biome Technologies (LON:BIOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported GBX (35) (($0.45)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Biome Technologies plc engages in the bioplastics and radio frequency (RF) technology businesses in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, Italy, France, and internationally. The company's Bioplastics division produces a range of biodegradable and sustainable products that replace conventional oil-based plastics.

Featured Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Biome Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biome Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.