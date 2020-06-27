Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.16

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.16 and traded as low as $4.70. Nuveen Senior Income Fund shares last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 54,200 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.16.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSL. Mariner Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 302,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 170,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 81,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 8,829 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 56,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NSL)

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

