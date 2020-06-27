Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $41.45

Shares of Metro, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.45 and traded as low as $41.06. Metro shares last traded at $41.06, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Metro from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Metro from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.45.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

