DREAM Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.36

DREAM Unlimited Corp (TSE:DRM) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.36 and traded as low as $8.66. DREAM Unlimited shares last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 55,116 shares traded.

DRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on DREAM Unlimited from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on DREAM Unlimited from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.47. The stock has a market cap of $841.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.36.

DREAM Unlimited (TSE:DRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$176.46 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that DREAM Unlimited Corp will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. DREAM Unlimited’s payout ratio is 2.05%.

DREAM Unlimited Company Profile (TSE:DRM)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

