Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spark Networks is a leading provider of online personals in the United States and internationally. Our comprehensive, user-friendly websites offer convenient and safe places for likeminded singles to connect. Many of these connections lead to long term relationships and quite often marriage. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Spark Networks in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Spark Networks in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

NYSEAMERICAN:LOV opened at $3.31 on Friday. Spark Networks has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $12.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOV. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 273.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 166,470 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 386.8% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 2,479,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,212 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 52,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 604,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 116,876 shares in the last quarter.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the EliteSingles, SilverSingles, JDate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, and Attractive World brands.

