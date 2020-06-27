Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.99

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.99 and traded as low as $16.33. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $16.79, with a volume of 170,800 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.99.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.01%.

In related news, insider Randall C. Barnes bought 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $62,307.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOF. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 46,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $953,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 175,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 15,643 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 152,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 123,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 13,484 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:GOF)

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

