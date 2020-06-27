Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.58

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.58 and traded as low as $5.25. Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 108,924 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,920,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,485,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 723,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 56,526 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 508,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 22,025 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 506,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 13,735 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 467,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 146,320 shares during the period.

About Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM)

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

