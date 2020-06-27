Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre (NYSE:MFD) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.11

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre (NYSE:MFD)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.11 and traded as low as $7.82. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre shares last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 20,600 shares traded.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MFD. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its position in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 14,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 6,217 shares during the last quarter.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre Company Profile (NYSE:MFD)

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

