Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre (NYSE:MFD) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.11

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre (NYSE:MFD)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.11 and traded as low as $7.82. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre shares last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 20,600 shares traded.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd.
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre Company Profile (NYSE:MFD)
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.
