Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre (NYSE:MFD) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.11

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre (NYSE:MFD)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.11 and traded as low as $7.82. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre shares last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 20,600 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MFD. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its position in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 14,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 6,217 shares during the last quarter.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre Company Profile (NYSE:MFD)

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Big Yellow Group Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HSBC
Big Yellow Group Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HSBC
Basf PT Set at €47.00 by UBS Group
Basf PT Set at €47.00 by UBS Group
Basf PT Set at €51.00 by Kepler Capital Markets
Basf PT Set at €51.00 by Kepler Capital Markets
Cancom PT Set at €60.00 by Berenberg Bank
Cancom PT Set at €60.00 by Berenberg Bank
Cineplex Coverage Initiated at Scotiabank
Cineplex Coverage Initiated at Scotiabank
Guardian Capital Group Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $23.09
Guardian Capital Group Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $23.09


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report