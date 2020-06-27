Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $62.51

Foxtons Group PLC (LON:FOXT)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $62.51 and traded as low as $37.10. Foxtons Group shares last traded at $38.70, with a volume of 1,153,173 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Foxtons Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $127.75 million and a P/E ratio of -13.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 42.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 62.51.

About Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT)

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides residential property sales and lettings services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Sales, Lettings, and Mortgage Broking. The company is involved in short letting and corporate letting; and the provision of property management services.

