HSBC Reiterates Hold Rating for British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY)

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HSBC in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BTLCY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded British Land from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. AlphaValue cut British Land from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. British Land has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTLCY opened at $4.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. British Land has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $8.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average is $6.10.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

