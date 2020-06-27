JZ Capital Partners (LON:JZCP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $195.36

JZ Capital Partners Limited (LON:JZCP)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $195.36 and traded as low as $85.00. JZ Capital Partners shares last traded at $95.00, with a volume of 1,531 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 92.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 195.36. The stock has a market cap of $73.60 million and a P/E ratio of -3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70, a quick ratio of 24.42 and a current ratio of 25.49.

JZ Capital Partners Company Profile (LON:JZCP)

JZ Capital Partners Limited is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide an overall total return consisting of dividend yield plus stock appreciation. The Company invests in the United States and European micro-cap companies, as well as real estate properties in the United States.

