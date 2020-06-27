Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $70.68

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $70.68 and traded as low as $60.10. Moog shares last traded at $60.10, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.99 and its 200 day moving average is $70.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter. Moog had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $765.28 million for the quarter.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

