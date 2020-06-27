ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar ETF (NYSEARCA:CROC) Stock Price Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $62.74

ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar ETF (NYSEARCA:CROC) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $62.74 and traded as low as $56.32. ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar ETF shares last traded at $56.32, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.74.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar ETF (NYSEARCA:CROC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 8.74% of ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

