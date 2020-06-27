McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.42 Billion

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts forecast that McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) will report $54.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.81 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.15 billion. McKesson posted sales of $55.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that McKesson will report full year sales of $235.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $228.65 billion to $237.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $246.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $236.24 billion to $250.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $58.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.60 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McKesson from $163.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays cut their price target on McKesson from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cowen raised their price target on McKesson from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.20.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $548,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $878,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,063 shares of company stock worth $1,942,934 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $32,868,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 109.1% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its position in McKesson by 8.3% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 13,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in McKesson by 1.5% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 282,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in McKesson by 9.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCK opened at $151.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. McKesson has a 12 month low of $112.60 and a 12 month high of $172.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.00 and a 200-day moving average of $144.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 10.97%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Read More: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McKesson (MCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for McKesson (NYSE:MCK)

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Foxtons Group Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $62.51
Foxtons Group Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $62.51
HSBC Reiterates Hold Rating for British Land
HSBC Reiterates Hold Rating for British Land
JZ Capital Partners Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $195.36
JZ Capital Partners Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $195.36
Moog Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $70.68
Moog Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $70.68
ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar ETF Stock Price Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $62.74
ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar ETF Stock Price Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $62.74
McKesson Co. Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.42 Billion
McKesson Co. Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.42 Billion


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report