McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.42 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) will report $54.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.81 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.15 billion. McKesson posted sales of $55.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that McKesson will report full year sales of $235.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $228.65 billion to $237.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $246.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $236.24 billion to $250.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for McKesson.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $58.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.60 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McKesson from $163.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays cut their price target on McKesson from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cowen raised their price target on McKesson from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.20.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $548,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $878,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,063 shares of company stock worth $1,942,934 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $32,868,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 109.1% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its position in McKesson by 8.3% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 13,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in McKesson by 1.5% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 282,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in McKesson by 9.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCK opened at $151.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. McKesson has a 12 month low of $112.60 and a 12 month high of $172.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.00 and a 200-day moving average of $144.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 10.97%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Read More: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McKesson (MCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.