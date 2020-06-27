Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) to post $32.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Liberty Media Formula One Series C’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.00 million and the lowest is $27.00 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series C reported sales of $620.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 94.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Liberty Media Formula One Series C.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.56). Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $39.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FWONK. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine raised Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

NASDAQ FWONK opened at $31.33 on Friday. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 214.1% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 57,535 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,036,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675,522 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 242,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 108,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,397,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,306 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

