Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Mastercard Inc Cut by William Blair (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mastercard in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 23rd. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.04. William Blair also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MA. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.85.

Shares of MA opened at $289.34 on Thursday. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $295.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MA. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Mastercard by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Mastercard by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 206,010 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $62,379,828.00. Insiders sold 252,364 shares of company stock valued at $76,369,776 in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

