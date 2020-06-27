Piper Sandler Weighs in on Canopy Growth Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CGC)

Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Canopy Growth in a research note issued on Monday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the marijuana producer will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.22). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 29th. The marijuana producer reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $80.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.65 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 752.54% and a negative return on equity of 20.66%.

CGC has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canopy Growth from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America started coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Laurentian upgraded Canopy Growth to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.26.

NYSE CGC opened at $15.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average is $17.91. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $41.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,803,510,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,060,486 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $15,244,000 after purchasing an additional 418,434 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $4,948,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Canopy Growth by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,700 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $17,418,000 after purchasing an additional 316,800 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth $2,350,000. 10.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.