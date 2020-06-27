Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for WESCO International, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for WESCO International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.10. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WESCO International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.37 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut WESCO International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on WESCO International from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on WESCO International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut WESCO International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.45.

WCC stock opened at $33.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.03. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $61.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 10.11%. WESCO International’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in WESCO International in the first quarter worth $821,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its position in WESCO International by 118.0% in the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 23,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 12,695 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in WESCO International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,742,000 after acquiring an additional 11,872 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management raised its position in WESCO International by 36.6% in the first quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 27,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 7,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in WESCO International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 378,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

