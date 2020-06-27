Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $700.38 Million

Equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) will post sales of $700.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $755.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $655.60 million. Snap-on posted sales of $951.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Snap-on will report full year sales of $3.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.15). Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $852.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $133.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.06 and a 200-day moving average of $141.78. Snap-on has a 1-year low of $90.72 and a 1-year high of $172.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 28,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total value of $3,866,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

