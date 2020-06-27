Duerr (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €23.00 by Baader Bank

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2020

Duerr (ETR:DUE) has been given a €23.00 ($25.84) target price by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($24.72) price target on Duerr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. HSBC set a €31.00 ($34.83) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($25.84) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($34.83) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($43.82) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €27.65 ($31.07).

Shares of ETR DUE opened at €22.58 ($25.37) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of €21.75 and a 200-day moving average of €24.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79. Duerr has a fifty-two week low of €15.72 ($17.66) and a fifty-two week high of €33.16 ($37.26).

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

