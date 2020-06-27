Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEB) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $36.54

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2020

Seneca Foods Corp (NASDAQ:SENEB)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.54 and traded as low as $29.52. Seneca Foods shares last traded at $36.20, with a volume of 438 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.54.

Seneca Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:SENEB)

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms.

