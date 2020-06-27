Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $26.97

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.97 and traded as low as $23.55. Saputo shares last traded at $23.55, with a volume of 600 shares.

SAPIF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Saputo from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Saputo from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.97.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and internationally. It offers cheese products, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheese, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheese, such as brie and camembert; other cheese, including brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheese; and butter.

