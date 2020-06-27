Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.51

Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and traded as high as $0.62. Sunworks shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 230,200 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lowered Sunworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $2.20 to $0.38 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.76.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.53). Sunworks had a negative return on equity of 89.19% and a negative net margin of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $12.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sunworks Inc will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sunworks stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.38% of Sunworks at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunworks Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the United States. The company also designs, arranges, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects.

