ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.56

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2020

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.56 and traded as high as $0.60. ALJ Regional shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 511,300 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.47.

ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $96.03 million for the quarter. ALJ Regional had a negative net margin of 23.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.26%.

ALJ Regional Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALJJ)

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, consumer goods, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix.

Read More: Momentum Investing

