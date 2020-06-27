CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.39

CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.39 and traded as high as $18.70. CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR shares last traded at $18.70, with a volume of 7,602 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine raised CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10 and a beta of -0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.39 and a 200 day moving average of $15.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells package games and digital download content.

