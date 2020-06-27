SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.41

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2020

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.41 and traded as high as $3.61. SIR Royalty Income Fund shares last traded at $3.44, with a volume of 15,328 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.62. The company has a market cap of $28.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40.

About SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN)

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

