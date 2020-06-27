iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA) Share Price Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $34.53

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.53 and traded as high as $36.07. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF shares last traded at $35.96, with a volume of 296,900 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.85.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EZA. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,182,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $432,000. Fis Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Fis Group Inc. now owns 19,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

