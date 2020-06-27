Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund (NYSE:BSD) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.63

Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund (NYSE:BSD) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.63 and traded as high as $13.09. Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund shares last traded at $13.09, with a volume of 22,100 shares.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.38.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.
Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BSD)
BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade quality municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.
