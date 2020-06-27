Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund (NYSE:BSD) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.63

Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund (NYSE:BSD) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.63 and traded as high as $13.09. Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund shares last traded at $13.09, with a volume of 22,100 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.38.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund by 5.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund by 200.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $884,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund by 5.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BSD)

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade quality municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

