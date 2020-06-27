Kathmandu (ASX:KMD) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.93

Kathmandu Holdings Ltd (ASX:KMD) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and traded as high as $0.98. Kathmandu shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 7,309,307 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.51, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.42 million and a PE ratio of 5.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$2.00.

About Kathmandu (ASX:KMD)

Kathmandu Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, wholesales, and retails clothing, footwear, and equipment for travel and adventure in New Zealand, Australia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It offers a range of apparel, including waterproof jackets, down jackets, thermals, fleece jackets, shirts and pants, merino apparels, and thermals, as well as footwear and socks.

