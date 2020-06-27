ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.83

ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.83 and traded as high as $13.18. ANZ shares last traded at $12.61, with a volume of 99,416 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of ANZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ANZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ANZ from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANZ presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.87.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services. The company's Australia division offers retail products and services to consumers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, and third party brokers, as well as self-service channels, such as Internet banking, phone banking, ATMs, Website, and digital banking; and banking products and financial services, including asset financing to medium to large commercial customers, agribusiness customers, small business owners, high net worth individuals, and family groups.

