Snc-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.77

Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.77 and traded as high as $16.05. Snc-Lavalin Group shares last traded at $15.71, with a volume of 2,555 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNCAF. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.13.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

