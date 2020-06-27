American Select Portfolio (NYSE:SLA) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.03

American Select Portfolio Inc. (NYSE:SLA) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.03 and traded as high as $3.15. American Select Portfolio shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 10,000 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.43.

American Select Portfolio Company Profile (NYSE:SLA)

American Select Portfolio Inc (the Fund) is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. Its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The Fund invests in mortgage-related assets that directly or indirectly represent a participation in or are secured by and payable from mortgage loans.

Featured Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for American Select Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Select Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.