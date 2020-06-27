Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.40

Tavistock Investments PLC (LON:TAVI)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and traded as high as $1.60. Tavistock Investments shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 409,445 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44.

About Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI)

Tavistock Investments PLC provides independent financial advisory and wealth management services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Bracknell, United Kingdom.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Tavistock Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tavistock Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.