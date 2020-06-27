Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.40

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Tavistock Investments PLC (LON:TAVI)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and traded as high as $1.60. Tavistock Investments shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 409,445 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44.

About Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI)

Tavistock Investments PLC provides independent financial advisory and wealth management services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Bracknell, United Kingdom.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works

Receive News & Ratings for Tavistock Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tavistock Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Seneca Foods Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $36.54
Seneca Foods Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $36.54
Saputo Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $26.97
Saputo Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $26.97
Sunworks Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.51
Sunworks Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.51
ALJ Regional Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.56
ALJ Regional Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.56
CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.39
CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.39
SIR Royalty Income Fund Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.41
SIR Royalty Income Fund Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.41


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report