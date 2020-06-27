Interfor (TSE:IFP) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.76

Shares of Interfor Corp (TSE:IFP) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.76 and traded as high as $11.01. Interfor shares last traded at $10.48, with a volume of 229,416 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Interfor from C$9.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Interfor from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Interfor from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Interfor from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $631.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.67, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.33.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$479.65 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Interfor Corp will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Interfor news, Director Douglas William Geoffrey Whitehead purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$176,000.

Interfor Company Profile (TSE:IFP)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

