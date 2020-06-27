Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.86

Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.86 and traded as high as $17.23. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust shares last traded at $17.23, with a volume of 223,900 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.86.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alexandria Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 26.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 50.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 32,567 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,954,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period.

