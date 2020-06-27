NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $86.11 Million

Equities analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) will post $86.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $81.50 million and the highest is $92.80 million. NeoGenomics reported sales of $101.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full-year sales of $425.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $395.30 million to $443.25 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $519.86 million, with estimates ranging from $491.80 million to $545.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NeoGenomics.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). NeoGenomics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $106.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on NeoGenomics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Stephens started coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub raised NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.10.

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $27.27 on Friday. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 909.30 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 503.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 27.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at $12,885,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoGenomics (NEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.